Ripped & Inked 2

Make your headline pop with a handcrafted look. This motion title stacks your text on torn paper strips with subtle scribbles and a painted stroke accent. It features a transparent background, so it overlays seamlessly on any footage. Customize fonts, text colors, paper shading, and brush tones to match your brand. The smooth, staggered slide-in and paint reveal give your message a stylish scrapbook vibe without being distracting. Ideal for intros, chapters, or social posts when you need a clean, organic title overlay that stands out.