Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Ripped & Inked 2 - Original - Poster image

Ripped & Inked 2

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Scrapbook
Torn paper
Paper
Brush strokes
7exports
rating
Make your headline pop with a handcrafted look. This motion title stacks your text on torn paper strips with subtle scribbles and a painted stroke accent. It features a transparent background, so it overlays seamlessly on any footage. Customize fonts, text colors, paper shading, and brush tones to match your brand. The smooth, staggered slide-in and paint reveal give your message a stylish scrapbook vibe without being distracting. Ideal for intros, chapters, or social posts when you need a clean, organic title overlay that stands out.
Atamotion profile image
Atamotion
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Atamotion
Hand Drawn Brush Title 11
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Hand Drawn Brush Title 11 Title Design 1 theme video
Crazy Motion Title 9
By motiondrum
Edit
00:08
Crazy Motion Title 9 Original theme video
Unusual Paper Title 1
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Unusual Paper Title 1 Original theme video
Brushbox Title 5
By Atamotion
Edit
00:04
Brushbox Title 5 Two Lines theme video
Stroke Text Animation 1
By welcot.designe
Edit
00:04
Stroke Text Animation 1 Original theme video
News Paper Title 5
By arkadixcore
Edit
00:06
News Paper Title 5 Original theme video
Lower Third Grunge 6
By ToresMotion
Edit
00:05
Lower Third Grunge 6 Original theme video
Grunge Bold Acid Title 5
By starlight_motion
Edit
00:09
Grunge Bold Acid Title 5 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us