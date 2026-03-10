Youtube intro for cooking channel
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Ripped & Inked 5 - Original - Poster image

Ripped & Inked 5

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Bold
Brush strokes
Minimal
Scribble
7exports
rating
Make your message pop with a bold, hand-drawn motion title. This transparent overlay blends a sketched frame with a dynamic brush highlight to spotlight your words. Perfect for intros, chapters, lower-screen overlays, and social posts, it keeps the focus on your text while staying clean and modern. Customize two lines, pick your colors, and match your brand in moments. Smooth write-on lines, paint swipes, and slide-ins deliver energetic motion without clutter. Add instant personality to your video while keeping things minimal and readable—fast, flexible, and eye-catching.
Atamotion profile image
Atamotion
Similar templates
Best of Atamotion
Hand Drawn Brush Title 3
By Atamotion
00:05
Hand Drawn Brush Title 3 Title Design 1 theme video
Artistic Scribble Title 6
By starlight_motion
00:08
Artistic Scribble Title 6 Original theme video
Lower Thirds Scribble 9
By HannaDarling
60fps
00:06
Lower Thirds Scribble 9 Original theme video
Stroke Text Animation 4
By welcot.designe
00:04
Stroke Text Animation 4 Original theme video
Hand Drawn Title 2
By 4Kadis
4K
00:04
Hand Drawn Title 2 Original theme video
Lower Third Grunge 6
By ToresMotion
00:05
Lower Third Grunge 6 Original theme video
Drawing Lower Third 3
By HannaDarling
00:06
Drawing Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Grunge Bold Acid Title 5
By starlight_motion
00:09
Grunge Bold Acid Title 5 Original theme video
