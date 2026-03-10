Ripped & Inked 5

Make your message pop with a bold, hand-drawn motion title. This transparent overlay blends a sketched frame with a dynamic brush highlight to spotlight your words. Perfect for intros, chapters, lower-screen overlays, and social posts, it keeps the focus on your text while staying clean and modern. Customize two lines, pick your colors, and match your brand in moments. Smooth write-on lines, paint swipes, and slide-ins deliver energetic motion without clutter. Add instant personality to your video while keeping things minimal and readable—fast, flexible, and eye-catching.