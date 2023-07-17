Hand Drawn Title 2

Bring character to your videos with a playful, hand-drawn motion title. This transparent overlay features bold brush strokes, lively scribbles, and write-on animation that frames your message with style. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and on-screen captions across YouTube, social media, promos and presentations. Easily customize both text lines and fine-tune the color palette to match your brand or project. The energetic, cartoon-inspired look delivers instant attention without distracting from your content, making it a versatile choice for creators and marketers alike.