Hand Drawn Title 6

Give your videos a playful, handmade touch with this hand-drawn motion title. Smooth write-on brush strokes frame a bold, two-line headline while maintaining a clean, minimal look. The transparent background makes it easy to overlay on any footage, ideal for intros, slideshows, YouTube and social content. Customize text, font, and colors to match your brand in moments. With energetic yet friendly timing, this cartoon‑style title grabs attention without overpowering your visuals—great for presentations, promos, and quick callouts.