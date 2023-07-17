Hand Drawn Title 1

Bring a burst of personality to your videos with a playful, hand-drawn motion title. This transparent overlay features vibrant brush strokes, doodle-style accents, and dynamic paint reveals that frame your headline and subhead beautifully. Designed for quick impact, it’s perfect for intros, chapter cards, and social content. Customize text, colors, and fonts to match your brand and drop it over any footage for instant flair. Ideal for presentations, promos, YouTube, and more.