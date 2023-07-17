Hand Drawn Title 3

Add a lively, hand-drawn flair to your videos with this playful motion title. Scribbles and brush strokes draw on in real time to emphasize your headline, all on a transparent background for easy overlay on any footage. Customize text, colors and fonts to match your brand or project. Ideal for intros, YouTube segments, promos, slideshows and more, this clean, minimal design delivers bold impact in seconds without overwhelming your visuals. Fast, fun and versatile, it’s a perfect way to highlight key messages and keep your audience engaged.