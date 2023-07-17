Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hand Drawn Title 5 - Original - Poster image

Hand Drawn Title 5

00:04 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Hand-drawn
Scribble
Write-on animation
Vibrant
44exports
rating
Give your videos a charming, hand-drawn flair with this playful motion title. Bold neon scribbles and write-on animation create a lively two-line headline that pops over any footage thanks to the transparent background. Easily customize both text lines, fonts, and colors to match your brand or project. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, overlays, and social content where a clean, flat design meets sketchy character. Fast to edit and eye-catching in seconds—ideal for creators, presenters, and editors who want personality without complexity.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us