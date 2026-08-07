Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Multifloo - Stylish Multiframe Opener - Original - Poster image

Multifloo - Stylish Multiframe Opener

00:26 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 34 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Intro
Title sequence
Bold
Slideshow
10exports
rating
Kick off your content with a stylish multiframe opener built around bold headlines, dynamic grids, and slick panel transitions. This energetic template blends split-screen mosaics with clean, modern typography for maximum impact. Easily customize colors, fonts, and pacing, drop in your own photos or videos, and finish with a strong logo scene. It’s perfect for brand promos, product launches, event teasers, or lifestyle reels where you need fast rhythm, clarity, and style. Make your message pop with staggered tile builds, slide-in reveals, and masked type moments—all optimized for quick customization and professional results.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us