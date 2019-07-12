Create a striking brand moment with a cinematic LED dot-matrix logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics ident builds your mark from glowing pixels with dramatic light rays and subtle atmospheric fog. A clean, minimal composition and dark palette put your logo front and center, ideal for intros and outros. Easily adjust background gradients, flare and dot colors, toggle stylistic options, and add a custom tagline with your chosen font. Deliver a polished, futuristic logo animation that feels premium and memorable—fast.