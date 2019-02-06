Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Paint Spill - Original - Poster image

Paint Spill

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Liquid
2.4Kexports
rating
Make a lasting first impression with a clean, minimal logo animation that splashes on brand. A realistic paint burst spreads across a paper surface to reveal your mark, then settles into a centered logo and tagline lockup. Customize colors for the paint, paper, and text, upload your logo, and you’re ready to go. This versatile design works as both an intro and an outro, blending 3D motion graphics with an elegant, duotone palette for maximum clarity. Ideal for branding stings across social, YouTube, and corporate videos.
bbpixel profile image
bbpixel
Edit
Similar templates
Best of bbpixel
Artistic Splash Reveal
By 12artlife12
Edit
00:10
Artistic Splash Reveal Original theme video
Scatter Paint Reveal
By CuteRabbit
Edit
2K
00:06
Scatter Paint Reveal Original theme video
Simple Paint Drops
By bbpixel
Edit
00:06
Simple Paint Drops Original theme video
Glowing Outline Fill Reveal
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
00:07
Glowing Outline Fill Reveal Original theme video
Watercolor Ink Bleed Reveal - Horizontal
By tinomotion
Edit
00:10
Watercolor Ink Bleed Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Color Paint Reveal
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:08
Color Paint Reveal Original theme video
Ink Drops Logo
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:10
Ink Drops Logo Original theme video
Colorful Splatter Logo Reveal
By oasisfx
Edit
00:12
Colorful Splatter Logo Reveal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us