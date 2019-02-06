Paint Spill

Make a lasting first impression with a clean, minimal logo animation that splashes on brand. A realistic paint burst spreads across a paper surface to reveal your mark, then settles into a centered logo and tagline lockup. Customize colors for the paint, paper, and text, upload your logo, and you’re ready to go. This versatile design works as both an intro and an outro, blending 3D motion graphics with an elegant, duotone palette for maximum clarity. Ideal for branding stings across social, YouTube, and corporate videos.