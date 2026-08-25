Neon Square Tunnel - Square

Make your message pop with a bold neon motion title. This clean, geometric design centers two lines of text over rotating, glowing square outlines for instant visual impact. Smooth animation, high contrast, and a minimal layout keep the focus on your words—perfect for intros, chapter cards, and social posts. Customize titles, fonts, colors, background, and soundtrack to match any brand. No footage needed—just type and render. A modern, vibrant look that delivers clarity and style in seconds.