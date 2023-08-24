Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Infinite Stone Tunnel - Original - Poster image

Infinite Stone Tunnel

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Atmospheric
Rocks
Dust
501exports
rating
Dive into a cinematic 3D rock tunnel animated background built for ambience and depth. A glowing opening, light rays, dust particles, and subtle heat distortion create a moody cave atmosphere. Tweak the color scheme and toggle effects to match your brand, stream, or video project. Ideal as an atmospheric backdrop for intros, titles, podcasts, or gaming content, it supports multiple aspect ratios and pairs well with your own soundtrack. Elevate your visuals with an immersive, natural stone environment that draws eyes to the center and adds rich texture without distracting from your message.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us