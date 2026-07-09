Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Vibe Opener - Original - Poster image

Gleam Sequence

00:36 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Slideshow
Title sequence
3D motion graphics
9exports
rating
Create a polished promo with clean, modern titles and smooth scene builds. This template blends bold headlines with refined motion, sliding panels, and layered card stacks, accented by glossy 3D shapes. Swap in your own photos or video clips, adjust colors, and finalize with a crisp logo ending. Ideal for brand openers, product teasers, portfolios, and lifestyle features, it delivers a minimal, elegant look that stays versatile. Enjoy calm, seamless animation designed to keep the focus on your message while adding a contemporary edge.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us