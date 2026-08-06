Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vintage Memories - Original - Poster image

Retro Splice

00:26 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 26 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Film Look
Promo
Analog
Film strip
Slideshow
6exports
rating
Channel timeless analog charm with a retro film opener built around authentic celluloid textures. This template layers film grain, scratches, light leaks and subtle gate‑weave over your photos or video to create a richly nostalgic look. Bold, high‑impact titles guide each scene, while dynamic split‑screen layouts keep energy high. Use it for cinematic intros, brand promos or story slideshows, then finish with a polished logo scene. Easily customize fonts, colors and text to match your visual identity and let your narrative unfold with classic style.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us