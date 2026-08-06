Retro Splice

Channel timeless analog charm with a retro film opener built around authentic celluloid textures. This template layers film grain, scratches, light leaks and subtle gate‑weave over your photos or video to create a richly nostalgic look. Bold, high‑impact titles guide each scene, while dynamic split‑screen layouts keep energy high. Use it for cinematic intros, brand promos or story slideshows, then finish with a polished logo scene. Easily customize fonts, colors and text to match your visual identity and let your narrative unfold with classic style.