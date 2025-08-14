Vintage Frame Opener - Vertical

30 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
11videos
11texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the world of nostalgia with our Vintage Frame Opener template. Transform your photos and videos into a retro masterpiece framed by vintage textures. Perfect for telling stories or showcasing products, this slideshow brings a classic touch to modern tales. Customize with ease using your favorite images, videos, texts, and brand colors. Create a ready-to-publish video that takes your audience back in time.
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix