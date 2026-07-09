Chroma Ember

Bring your brand to life with a sleek neon logo reveal. This minimalist ident blends soft bokeh, luminous flares and smooth, fluid motion to focus attention on your mark. Customize background, logo and text colors, choose your font, and add a short tagline for a polished finish. Ideal for intros and outros across channels, this dark, high-contrast look delivers crisp readability and premium impact. No complex setup—just drop in your assets, adjust the palette, and render a refined logo animation that elevates your content instantly.