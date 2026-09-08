Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Space Clean Logo_celljptk - Original - Poster image

Cosmic Sheen

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Cosmic
Outro
7exports
rating
Launch your brand with a sleek cosmic logo reveal. A high‑energy starfield fly‑through transitions into a clean, centered logo and tagline with glossy glints and a soft shadow. Customize in seconds: upload your logo, edit the tagline, tweak background and text colors, and fine‑tune the shadow length to match your identity. Featuring 3D motion graphics, light trails, lens flares, and a punchy flash reveal, it’s perfect for intros and outros across tech, gaming, science, and modern brands. Deliver a polished, memorable sting that feels bold and refined while keeping your message crisp and readable.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us