Signal Breaker

Bring your brand to life with an energetic glitch logo reveal. This design blends RGB split effects, VHS noise, scanlines and luminous light rays for a bold, modern identity hit. Centered composition spotlights your logo with an optional tagline beneath it, finishing on a clean hold for intros or outros. Swap in your soundtrack, update your branding and choose colors that suit your style. Ideal for tech, gaming and edgy creatives who want a memorable logo animation that commands attention.