Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Neon Motion Trails VHS Logo_celljptk - Original - Poster image

VHS Velocity

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 15 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Light trails
11exports
rating
Make your brand pop with a high‑impact neon logo reveal. This retro VHS‑inspired animation features glowing light trails, a punchy flash hit, and a centered logo with a sleek tagline below. The analog grain and scanline texture add nostalgic character while the vivid neon palette keeps things modern and bold. Perfect for intros and outros, it delivers energetic motion with a clean, focused composition. Customize your logo, tagline, and colors to match your brand and create a striking, memorable ident in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us