Youtube intro for cooking channel
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80s VHS Scan Logo Reveal - celljptk - Original - Poster image

80s VHS Scan

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 15 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Synthwave
Glow
Outro
8exports
rating
Bring your brand roaring back to the 80s with a neon VHS-inspired logo reveal. A bright scanning bar builds your mark from retro scanlines, enhanced by lens flares, light rays, and twinkling sparkles. The look is pure synthwave: bold neon glows on a dark backdrop, with subtle analog glitches for authentic tape vibes. Add your logo, two lines of text, choose fonts, and fine‑tune colors for the scanlines and stars. Perfect as a punchy intro or outro for channels, promos, gaming, and retro‑tech content—high energy, high impact, unmistakably nostalgic.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us