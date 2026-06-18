80s VHS Scan

Bring your brand roaring back to the 80s with a neon VHS-inspired logo reveal. A bright scanning bar builds your mark from retro scanlines, enhanced by lens flares, light rays, and twinkling sparkles. The look is pure synthwave: bold neon glows on a dark backdrop, with subtle analog glitches for authentic tape vibes. Add your logo, two lines of text, choose fonts, and fine‑tune colors for the scanlines and stars. Perfect as a punchy intro or outro for channels, promos, gaming, and retro‑tech content—high energy, high impact, unmistakably nostalgic.