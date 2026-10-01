Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Sports Opener - Original - Poster image

Hype Velocity

00:48 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 24 videos · 1 image · 34 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Sports & Fitness
Intro
Stomp style
Bold
9exports
rating
Launch your sports content with a fast, hard‑hitting opener. This template combines bold, kinetic typography with modern glitch accents, split‑screens and duotone tints to hype matches, teams and highlights. Drop in your footage for athletes, crowds and venues, customize colors and fonts, and finish strong with a branded end card. Slide‑ins, wipes, slices and zoom bursts keep every beat dynamic while stacked and outlined text amplifies key messages. Perfect for event promos, tournament intros and social teasers—built to energize your audience from the first frame.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us