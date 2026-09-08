Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Kinetic Mark - Original - Poster image

Kinetic Mark

00:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 14 videos · 1 image · 14 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Bold
Title sequence
Kinetic typography
Stacked text
10exports
rating
Make an unforgettable first impression with bold, kinetic typography. This energetic promo strings together multiple headline scenes, stacked and outline text styles, sliding panels, and duotone tints over your media, then lands on a clean logo end card. The grid and centered layouts keep messages clear while RGB-split accents add modern edge. Perfect for brand, product, or event launches, it delivers fast, rhythmic motion and high readability. Customize text, colors, and media to match your identity and drive impact across social, ads, and intros.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us