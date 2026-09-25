Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Stencil Strike - Original - Poster image

Stencil Strike

00:21 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Grunge
Promo
Gaming
Bold
20exports
rating
Ignite your esports brand with a high‑energy opener packed with grunge textures, bold kinetic typography, and punchy brush/tear reveals. Showcase players or gameplay in dynamic media panels, layer in stacked text and binary overlays, and finish with a powerful logo scene. This versatile design is perfect for tournament announcements, team promos, and stream intros. Easily customize colors, fonts, and media to match your identity while keeping the fast, competitive vibe. Deliver a modern, aggressive look that grabs attention on social, YouTube, and broadcast.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us