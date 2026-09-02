Scribble Stomp
00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
8exports
Make a bold first impression with a gritty, kinetic opener. This template blends grunge textures, brush-painted wipes, and hand‑drawn marker accents with oversized, high-contrast typography. Fast, rhythm-driven motion builds through multiple headline scenes and finishes with a clean logo reveal. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and branding to suit your identity. Perfect for intros, title sequences, and outros when you want streetwise attitude and instant impact.
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