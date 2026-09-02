Scribble Stomp

Make a bold first impression with a gritty, kinetic opener. This template blends grunge textures, brush-painted wipes, and hand‑drawn marker accents with oversized, high-contrast typography. Fast, rhythm-driven motion builds through multiple headline scenes and finishes with a clean logo reveal. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and branding to suit your identity. Perfect for intros, title sequences, and outros when you want streetwise attitude and instant impact.