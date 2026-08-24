Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Ink Slash Intro - Original - Poster image

Ink Slash Intro

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Grunge
Intro
Bold
Stomp style
20exports
rating
Launch content with a punch. This energetic kinetic typography intro fuses gritty paper textures, torn edges, halftone, and bold brush strokes to deliver attitude-packed headlines and a crisp logo finish. Customize fonts, colors, and copy in seconds to match sports, gaming, music, or brand promos. The fast, stomp-style motion, stacked text walls, and raw scribble accents keep viewers hooked from first frame to logo. Perfect for intros, title sequences, teasers, and hype reels when you want impact, speed, and unmistakable grunge style.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us