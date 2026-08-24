Ink Slash Intro

Launch content with a punch. This energetic kinetic typography intro fuses gritty paper textures, torn edges, halftone, and bold brush strokes to deliver attitude-packed headlines and a crisp logo finish. Customize fonts, colors, and copy in seconds to match sports, gaming, music, or brand promos. The fast, stomp-style motion, stacked text walls, and raw scribble accents keep viewers hooked from first frame to logo. Perfect for intros, title sequences, teasers, and hype reels when you want impact, speed, and unmistakable grunge style.