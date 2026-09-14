Grit Stomp

Make a statement with a hard-hitting grunge opener. This stomp-style typography sequence combines bold headlines with brush stroke reveals, gritty textures, halftone dots, and scribble accents—finishing on a clean centered logo. The duotone, high-contrast palette keeps everything readable and punchy, while kinetic typography and staggered transitions deliver relentless energy. Customize colors, multiple headlines, and your logo to fit sports, streetwear, music, or action-driven branding. Perfect for intros, title sequences, and quick brand stings that demand attention.