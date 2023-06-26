Depthful Spheres Background - Vertical

Give your content a modern, polished edge with an animated 3D spheres background. This minimal, geometric design features smooth floating motion, rich depth-of-field, and a vibrant gradient backdrop—ideal for titles, intros, slides, product frames, and stream screens. Fine-tune the look with intuitive color controls for the gradient and spheres, and pair it with any soundtrack to match your brand. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it adapts gracefully to landscape, vertical, and square formats. Use it as a subtle, stylish stage that highlights your message without distraction.