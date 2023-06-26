Blur Shape Background - Vertical

Give your videos and presentations a modern, minimal look with a smooth, animated gradient background. Soft, blurred blob shapes drift elegantly to create an atmospheric, loop-ready backdrop that elevates any content without distraction. Tailor the mood with intuitive color controls, adjust blurriness, and fine-tune subtle grain for extra texture. Perfect for titles, overlays, streams, slides, and story formats, this versatile design keeps the focus on your message while adding a polished, contemporary vibe.