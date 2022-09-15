Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Quick Corporate Logo - Original - Poster image

Quick Corporate Logo

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Neutral
8.7Kexports
rating
Give your brand a crisp, professional entrance with this clean logo animation. A centered, minimal layout and smooth slice reveal put your mark front and center, while a subtle vignette and light highlight sweep add polish. The optional tagline appears with a typewriter effect for a refined finish. It’s ideal for intros, outros, corporate presentations, promos, and marketing content. Easily customize colors and typography to match your identity, or keep original logo colors intact. Deliver a modern, elegant reveal that works across industries and elevates your brand in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us