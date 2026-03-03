Bold Cascade 1

Make your message hit instantly with a bold, minimal kinetic motion title. This clean, transparent overlay lets your footage shine while the typography takes center stage. Customize headline, subhead and a small tag, then fine‑tune fonts, sizes, leading, colors and shadow for a polished look. Perfect for intros, outros, chapter cards, and quick announcements across social and video. The centered layout and energetic timing keep attention locked on your words. Drop it over any background and publish in minutes—fast, flexible, and built for impact.