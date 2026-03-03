Bold Cascade 13

Create attention-grabbing headlines with a bold, minimal motion title built for speed. This kinetic typography overlay features dynamic slice reveals, sliding panels, and a luminous text glow for maximum contrast. Use the transparent background to layer over footage or graphics. Customize three text blocks, fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand. Perfect for chapter openers, short intros, reels, and video overlays when you need crisp, readable impact in seconds. Clean design, powerful motion, and effortless editing deliver a professional result every time.