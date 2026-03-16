Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bold Cascade 2 - Original - Poster image

Bold Cascade 2

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Bold
Intro
Sliding panel
Diagonal wipe
9exports
rating
Create punchy titles fast with this kinetic text sequence. Bold typography, sliding block reveals and a clean, minimal design keep attention on your message. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for intros or outros. Customize fonts, sizes, colors and shadow to match your brand, and rewrite multiple headlines to build momentum. Smooth slide-ins and diagonal wipes deliver energetic pacing that works with any soundtrack. Ideal for YouTube, promos, reels and more—drop it in, tailor the copy, and go.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us