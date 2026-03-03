Bold Cascade 3

Create striking on-screen headlines in seconds with this bold, minimalist motion title. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for footage, intros, reels, and live streams. Customize three text lines, fonts, sizes, and colors, and fine-tune the soft shadow for added depth. Clean, high-impact typography slides in and settles with crisp timing for maximum readability. Ideal for announcements, chapter openers, product callouts, or social content where clarity matters. Fast to edit and easy to brand, this template delivers professional kinetic typography with modern simplicity.