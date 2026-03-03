Bold Cascade 14

Make an impact with a bold, minimal motion title. This clean, transparent overlay features kinetic typography with a stacked headline and optional subline, ideal for intros, captions, and quick promos. Easily customize fonts, sizes, spacing, and colors to match your brand. The centered layout and punchy pop-in animation keep your message clear and on‑beat without extra clutter. Drop it over any footage to highlight key points, callouts, or announcements in seconds. Designed for versatility across social, YouTube, and presentations, this motion title helps your message land fast and look polished.