SliceGrid - Square

Bring your story to life with a dynamic square mosaic slideshow. This clean, geometric template assembles your photos and videos into rhythmic tile builds, accented by stylish slice transitions, light leaks, and optional color filters. Add bold titles, a tagline, and your logo for a polished brand finish. Ideal for promos, channel openers, product highlights, or social posts. Easily swap media, tweak colors and fonts, and set the mood with your own music. Deliver a modern, minimal look that grabs attention and ends with a confident logo lockup.