Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Summer Storyboard - Original - Poster image

Summer Storyboard

00:20 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 21 videos · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Summer
Flat design
Photo print
Leaf
16exports
rating
Celebrate sun‑soaked memories with a vibrant, tropical photo slideshow. Drop in your images, edit short headlines, and enjoy playful motion with smooth camera drift and soft focus transitions. Flat‑design illustrations—palm leaves, flowers, and fruit—frame rounded photo prints for a bright vacation vibe. Customize frame borders, corner radius, shadows, and background accents to match your brand or trip aesthetic. Ideal for travel recaps, family moments, and lifestyle content, this feel‑good summer template keeps your photos front and center with clear, upbeat storytelling.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us