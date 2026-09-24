Summer Storyboard

Celebrate sun‑soaked memories with a vibrant, tropical photo slideshow. Drop in your images, edit short headlines, and enjoy playful motion with smooth camera drift and soft focus transitions. Flat‑design illustrations—palm leaves, flowers, and fruit—frame rounded photo prints for a bright vacation vibe. Customize frame borders, corner radius, shadows, and background accents to match your brand or trip aesthetic. Ideal for travel recaps, family moments, and lifestyle content, this feel‑good summer template keeps your photos front and center with clear, upbeat storytelling.