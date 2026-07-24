Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Time Scribe - Post - Original - Poster image

Time Scribe - Post

00:55 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 6 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Film Look
Timeline
Documentary
Historical
7exports
rating
Build a compelling historical timeline with a cinematic, documentary-inspired slideshow. This template blends film grain, scratches and light leaks over warm earth tones for an authentic vintage feel. Bold year headlines and clean text banners guide the story across modular scenes, while tile-reveal transitions and gentle camera drift keep the pacing smooth and engaging. Perfect for history features, museum pieces, biographies, retrospectives and archival storytelling. Easily replace media, edit headlines and body copy, and adjust colors to match your brand. Deliver a polished, nostalgic narrative that looks refined and professional with minimal effort.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us