Clean Company Values
00:29 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 2 images · 12 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
125exports
Showcase your brand values in a clean, minimal corporate video built for professional storytelling. This template features rounded card layouts, elegant flat design, and smooth transitions that keep attention on your message. Multiple headline-and-copy slides help you present values, benefits, or culture points, and a polished closing slate supports your call to action. Easily customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand and create a consistent employer-branding presentation or short promo in minutes.
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