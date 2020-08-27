Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Employee Interview - Original - Poster image

Clean Employee Interview

00:38 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 3 images · 14 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Minimal
Promo
Interview
Recruitment
Rounded rectangle
129exports
rating
Present employee interviews with clarity and style. This minimal promo uses rounded cards, elegant typography, and smooth transitions to highlight questions, answers, and key details. Add a photo with name and role, structure multiple Q&A sections, list contact info with a clear call to action, and finish with a branded logo screen. Ideal for recruitment, corporate communications, and employer branding, the clean layout and refined motion keep attention on your message. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand and export polished interview content that feels modern, trustworthy, and on-brand.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us