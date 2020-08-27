Clean Employee Interview

Present employee interviews with clarity and style. This minimal promo uses rounded cards, elegant typography, and smooth transitions to highlight questions, answers, and key details. Add a photo with name and role, structure multiple Q&A sections, list contact info with a clear call to action, and finish with a branded logo screen. Ideal for recruitment, corporate communications, and employer branding, the clean layout and refined motion keep attention on your message. Customize colors and fonts to match your brand and export polished interview content that feels modern, trustworthy, and on-brand.