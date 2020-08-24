Clean Job Offer

Promote your open role with a clean, minimal recruitment promo. This template features a branded intro, a vacancy section with optional image, a clear requirements list, and a concise call to action with contact details. Enjoy smooth slide transitions, modern flat graphics, and rounded cards that keep focus on your message. Easily customize colors, fonts, logo, text, and imagery to match your employer brand. Ideal for HR, corporate hiring and employer branding campaigns across social feeds and ads. Deliver a professional, on-brand job offer video in minutes.