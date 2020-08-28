Clean Employee Testimony

Present employee stories with clarity and style using this minimal interview and testimonial template. Clean rounded cards, smooth transitions, and elegant typography keep the focus on names, roles, questions, and answers. Ideal for corporate communications, employer branding, and recruitment promos, it includes dedicated scenes for Q&A, a clear call to action, and a branded end card. The restrained duotone palette and geometric shapes ensure a professional look that adapts to any brand. Personalize colors, text, and media to create polished, on-brand testimonials that build trust and attract top talent.