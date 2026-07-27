Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Axis Carousel - Original - Poster image

Axis Carousel

00:09 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Intro
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Carousel
7exports
rating
Launch your content with an energetic 3D carousel opener. This template blends bold, kinetic titles with a rotating gallery of media panels, then lands on a crisp logo and tagline. Customize multiple media slots, three headline scenes, and brand colors to fit any promo or teaser. Fine‑tune fonts, background tones, and light‑leak intensity for your perfect look. Smooth rotations, quick zooms, and split‑screen moments keep viewers engaged from start to finish. Ideal for intros, teasers, and fast promos across social or web. Drop in your assets and deliver a polished logo reveal in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us