Depth Cut Opener

Make a powerful first impression with bold, minimalist titles and a dynamic 3D panel carousel that showcases your visuals in motion. This opener blends split‑screen cards, outline typography, and sleek UI accents to guide attention and build anticipation—ending with a clean logo reveal. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, media, and logo to match your brand. Ideal for intros, teasers, and short promos that need crisp design, energetic pacing, and modern style. Perfect for creators, brands, and agencies aiming for a fast, clean, and smart presentation.