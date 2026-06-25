Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Depth Cut Opener - Original - Poster image

Depth Cut Opener

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 8 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Intro
Bold
Logo animation
Outline text
9exports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with bold, minimalist titles and a dynamic 3D panel carousel that showcases your visuals in motion. This opener blends split‑screen cards, outline typography, and sleek UI accents to guide attention and build anticipation—ending with a clean logo reveal. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, media, and logo to match your brand. Ideal for intros, teasers, and short promos that need crisp design, energetic pacing, and modern style. Perfect for creators, brands, and agencies aiming for a fast, clean, and smart presentation.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us