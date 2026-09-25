Contour Array - Vertical

Showcase your brand with a refined vertical 3D logo reveal. This template assembles glossy, extruded segments into a centered mark with a clean tagline. Smooth slide-ins, mechanical assembly, lens flares, bokeh, and subtle depth‑of‑field create a premium finish. Ideal for intros, outros, and story placements, it features 3D motion graphics, a gradient backdrop, and elegant, minimalist styling. Customize colors, logo, and font to match your identity and deliver a memorable brand stinger in seconds.