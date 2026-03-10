Glitch Rays 3D Reveal - Square

Launch your brand with a high-energy 3D logo reveal powered by neon glow, glitch effects, and dramatic light rays. This template spotlights your logo at center with a clean tagline underneath, wrapped in streaking beams and RGB split accents for a modern, tech-forward vibe. Easily customize logo, tagline, font, and all key colors—including rays, glitch, borders, and background—to match your branding. Add your own audio for extra impact. Ideal for intros, outros, and short stingers across social and streaming content when you need a bold, memorable entrance.