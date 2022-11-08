Simple Photo Fold Reveal - Square
00:06 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
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Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo reveal. This minimal 3D opener builds a horizontal strip of photo prints using elegant fold and flip animations, then settles on a centered logo and tagline. Subtle light leaks and lens flare add a cinematic touch, while the soft gradient palette keeps it refined. Easily replace media, upload your logo, adjust colors, and fine‑tune details for any intro or outro.
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