Minimal Polaroid Reveal - Square

Create a stylish first impression with a clean polaroid logo reveal. This minimal template features smooth 3D card flips, tasteful light leaks, and subtle lens flare on a soft gradient backdrop. Centered composition and elegant motion make it perfect for intros and outros across social formats. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and pacing to fit photography, lifestyle, or brand content. Deliver a refined, modern identity moment that puts your visuals first.