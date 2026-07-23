Cutline Kinetic 1

Bring instant energy to your video with a bold, minimal glitch title sequence. This transparent motion title overlays seamlessly on any footage, combining outlined mega-type with crisp, high-contrast text, luminous scan sweeps, and authentic glitch artifacts. Tailor the look with editable text fields, adjustable fonts, sizes, spacing, colors, and shadows. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, and outros across tech, gaming, and modern brand content. The kinetic typography and punchy transitions keep attention locked on your message while the clean monochrome palette ensures maximum readability.