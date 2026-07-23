Cutline Kinetic 7

Make your words pop with a bold glitch motion title designed for quick, high‑impact intros and overlays. This transparent title animation features kinetic typography with clean, monochrome styling and energetic slicing effects. Customize three headline fields, font size, leading, and colors to match your brand or project. The minimal design keeps attention on your message while the glitch adds punch and pace. Ideal for content creators, editors, and brands needing a modern, attention‑grabbing title that drops seamlessly over any footage.