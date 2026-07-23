Cutline Kinetic 6

Make your message hit hard with a bold glitch motion title. This transparent overlay pairs clean, monochrome design with punchy glitch effects and kinetic typography for instant impact. Easily customize text, fonts, sizes and colors to match your brand. Use it as a striking intro, outro or chapter card on social content, promos and reels. With a centered layout and high-contrast typography, it stays readable while delivering edgy, modern vibes. Drop it over footage or solid backgrounds for quick results.